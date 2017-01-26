loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Fakenham £15,000 15000.00GBP

Fakenham, Norfolk

£15,000
Steven Gerrard
car description

Defender TD5 Commercial.

Very good condition.

Many added extras.

Accessories

Safari Snorkel.
Raptor cubby box.
Leisure battery.
Strip lights in rear.
Hannibal roof rack & ladder.
Masai side steps.
Partially dynamated.
X-eng split charger.
X-eng pedal lock.
Defender Demister for screen.
Clima Air deflectors.
Snow Cowl.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8048
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    70000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2007
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Transmission
    72
