Land Rover Defender 90

Fakenham £15,000 15000.00GBP
Fakenham, Norfolk
Defender TD5 Commercial.
Very good condition.
Many added extras.
Safari Snorkel.
Raptor cubby box.
Leisure battery.
Strip lights in rear.
Hannibal roof rack & ladder.
Masai side steps.
Partially dynamated.
X-eng split charger.
X-eng pedal lock.
Defender Demister for screen.
Clima Air deflectors.
Snow Cowl.
