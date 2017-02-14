car description

Welcome to this ad for my fully Scandinavian Arctic Prepared Land Rover Defender 90 2.4 TDCi XS, in excellent condition. Snow tyres. Dual battery spilt charging. Webasto park heater. Winch. LED lighting. Roof Rack.

Purchased in July 2014, prepared for Arctic challenges and departed in early December last year for 4 weeks. After seeking advice from many sources very experienced in Scandinavian touring we made very selected modifications, planning for the unexpected. These are listed below.

The reality was that we could have done this in a Volvo, the Landy never let us down and apart from from one self recovery from a snow bank and using the roof rack for taking pictures, we didn't need the talents of such a Land Rover. The roads even in the far north of Norway were kept pretty clear and we found the Northen lights from our door step or close by...no Aurora hunting up high or off the beaten track.

So now expecting a child and wanting another soon after the Landy is wasted with us and after 9 months communting or taking me to a cycle event, its sitting in the drive waiting for some adventure.

We now have the Volvo for our future adventures...

Servicing

Last serviced: October 2016 at Land Rover Dealer Grange in Barnet. Major 9 year Service - Everything was done as advised.

Previous serviced on return Feb 2016, by myself - all oils changed and tyres swapped back to Generals

Prep work done by Land Rover Dealer Chipperfeilds (Lookers) - All oils changed with Quality oils as recommended by Land Rover Scandinavian, Heater Breather kit fitted and full winter check. Copper Discoverer M+S studs can be added (as advised by Landy forum by past adventurers) - tyres fitted. Including unused spare.

Previously serviced shortly after purchase in August 2014 at Land Rover Dealer Chipperfields (Lookers)

Previous to our ownership serviced by Independent Land Rover Specialists

Tyres

Current tyres fitted: Copper Discoverer M+S 235/85R16 with Snow Groove and holes for Studs (never fitted) x5 only 6000km's with spare unused. All in excellent condition.

Non winter tyres included: General Grabber M+S 235/85R16 x5. Great road tyres but not sufficient for Arctic snow more a mud tyre. All in good condition with over 5mm thread. Spare is unused.



The Landy has been modified with;

Performance chipped by previous owner

Hannibal Roof Rack - from Nene Overland - we added the chequer plate floor which can be removed

Light force 140mm Lance Driving Lights x4 - plus arrange of filters and security fitting

Additional light bar by Devon 4x4

Rigid Industries Dually Rear LED Light

Hi-Lift Jack with Neoprene cover, roof rack mount, handle keeper and padlocks

Masai Winch Bumper

Masai Steel Sterling Guard

Warn M8000 12v Winch with remote- used twice. To stretch stell cable below trip, then one simple recovery from a snow ditch (more to say we used it rather than necessary, and get a picture)

Rigid Industries E2 20" Combo 150W LED Bar with 1300M bean distance - wonderfully lighted up the road and great for photos. Made the spots not neccesaary as the range of the spot led's was so good.

Webasto Thermo Top C - Fuel powered parking heater, pre-heats cab and diesel. Digital timer included but not fitted. Great for starting in -40C professionally fitted under wing.

Odyssey PC1230 Battery x 2 - spilt charging by Blues Automatic Voltage sensing, as per LRM Magazine recommendation.

Mantec internal window grilles x2

Additional Accessories bundle + new or newly new. Can purchase with landy for.

Hannibal Wolf Boxes x6

Hannibal Wolf Box Waterproof Cover for 3 boxes - Great condition

Hannibal Wolf Box Waterproof Covers for two boxes x2 - Great condition

Hannibal Wolf Box Liners x2

FirstFour Trac mats - 50mm thick 1000mm long x2

Pewag Brenta-c 4x4 Snow chains - never used

ARB Puncture Repair Kit

Winching accessories - rope, snatch rope, snatch block, chain, High-Lift Fix-it kit

Jerry Can20litre Yellow x2 with Hannibal roof rack carrier

Mantec Fuel Tank Guard - not fitted unused

Fuel Cooler guard - not fitted

Mantec external window grilles x2, new not fitted

Warn Winch Blanket

Land Rover EGR Value - new spare

Thank you for viewing and good luck.