Land Rover Defender 90

POA 0GBP
IV SW 90 Landrover Heritage 'Final Edition'.
'HUE 166' badges on inside and outside.
Only 140 made.
Very low mileage 110km (80miles).
Perfect condition. Always kept in a garage.
Available in South of France (nr Grasse)
Left-hand-drive.3-door.
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...