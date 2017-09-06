loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

POA 0GBP

POA
Andrew Daubeny De Moleyns
IV SW 90 Landrover Heritage 'Final Edition'.
'HUE 166' badges on inside and outside.
Only 140 made.
Very low mileage 110km (80miles).
Perfect condition. Always kept in a garage.
Available in South of France (nr Grasse)
Left-hand-drive.3-door.

  • Ad ID
    15744
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    80 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2015
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
