Land Rover Defender 90

Haywards Heath £15,695 15695.00GBP
Haywards Heath, West Sussex
Rare 2001 Limited Edition Tomb Raider. Td5 2.5 diesel engine. Bonatti Grey. Original spec - very good condition throughout. 12 months MOT. Full service history.
Replacement Mantec snorkel and KBX front grilles. Sony CD Changer and Blaupunkt speakers.
