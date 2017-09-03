loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Haywards Heath £15,695 15695.00GBP

Haywards Heath, West Sussex

£15,695
Ed Cornwell
car description

Rare 2001 Limited Edition Tomb Raider. Td5 2.5 diesel engine. Bonatti Grey. Original spec - very good condition throughout. 12 months MOT. Full service history.

Accessories

Replacement Mantec snorkel and KBX front grilles. Sony CD Changer and Blaupunkt speakers.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15710
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    91000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2001
  • MOT expiry
    Sep 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    6
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Ed Cornwell
