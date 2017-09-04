loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 90

Get an Insurance Quote

Hereford £9,250 9250.00GBP

Hereford, Herefordshire

£9,250
Robert Bick
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Land rover Defender 3.9 V8. This has had ££££ spent on it to get it where it is.
It has had a reconditioned 3.9 V8 fitted with a oil cooler added to reduce heat all the bulkheads and chassis has been corrected where necessary and under-sealed. The body work has had a full back to bare metal re-spray . It has a 2" lift kit and radius arms. It has 30mm wheel spacers holding off road 33 x 13.5 - 15 tyres. Many more items added

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15722
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Yellow
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1992
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 1992
  • MOT expiry
    Jan 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    3.9
  • Transmission
    72
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Robert Bick
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on