Land Rover Defender 90

Hereford £9,250 9250.00GBP
Hereford, Herefordshire
Land rover Defender 3.9 V8. This has had ££££ spent on it to get it where it is.
It has had a reconditioned 3.9 V8 fitted with a oil cooler added to reduce heat all the bulkheads and chassis has been corrected where necessary and under-sealed. The body work has had a full back to bare metal re-spray . It has a 2" lift kit and radius arms. It has 30mm wheel spacers holding off road 33 x 13.5 - 15 tyres. Many more items added
