Land Rover Defender 90

Ilminster £19,500 19500.00GBP

Ilminster, Somerset

£19,500
car description

Stunning example of a Landrover Defender, the best in the country!!
Must be seen to be fully appreciated. Looks and sounds awesome.
12 months MOT, both keys, lots of receipts and history.

Accessories

Brand new genuine Landrover Defender engine which is chipped, turbo, clutch and intercooler.
The cat has been removed.
LED lights throughout and spots.
Perfect condition chassis which has been waxoyled yearly.
Recent high quality respray in red/gloss black roof.
ABS braking system (not standard in this model).
Exmoor trim front seats and also two brand new bench seats in the rear.
All this sits on brand new powder coated wheels with new goodrich mud terrain tyres.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9000
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Red
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2002
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2002
  • MOT expiry
    Mar 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
