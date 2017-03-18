Land Rover Defender 90

Stunning example of a Landrover Defender, the best in the country!! Must be seen to be fully appreciated. Looks and sounds awesome. 12 months MOT, both keys, lots of receipts and history.

Accessories

Brand new genuine Landrover Defender engine which is chipped, turbo, clutch and intercooler.

The cat has been removed.

LED lights throughout and spots.

Perfect condition chassis which has been waxoyled yearly.

Recent high quality respray in red/gloss black roof.

ABS braking system (not standard in this model).

Exmoor trim front seats and also two brand new bench seats in the rear.

All this sits on brand new powder coated wheels with new goodrich mud terrain tyres.