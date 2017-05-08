Inverkeithing £12,995 12995.00GBP
Inverkeithing, Fife
1996 Land Rover Defender 90 County Station Wagon
300Tdi with 143000 miles
MOT until 6th July (Will have new MOT with purchase)
7 seats
Have owned for the past 2 years and had a lot of money spent on her/ him (Daphne/Quentin) with the intention of keeping.
However, due to unforeseen circumstances we regrettably have to sell.
Last year it underwent a full chassis replacement, new fuel tank, new propshaft, new door hinges, new exhaust etc all by Strathearn Engineering.
A mechanically sound and drives like new.
Bodywork in good condition with some bubbling on the back door.
Two sets of keys, V5 present.
300TDI engine very sought after and easier to repair than newer models
Sunroof
