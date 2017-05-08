loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Inverkeithing £12,995 12995.00GBP

Inverkeithing, Fife

£12,995
James Service
1996 Land Rover Defender 90 County Station Wagon
300Tdi with 143000 miles
MOT until 6th July (Will have new MOT with purchase)
7 seats
Have owned for the past 2 years and had a lot of money spent on her/ him (Daphne/Quentin) with the intention of keeping.
However, due to unforeseen circumstances we regrettably have to sell.
Last year it underwent a full chassis replacement, new fuel tank, new propshaft, new door hinges, new exhaust etc all by Strathearn Engineering.
A mechanically sound and drives like new.
Bodywork in good condition with some bubbling on the back door.
Two sets of keys, V5 present.
300TDI engine very sought after and easier to repair than newer models

7 seats
Sunroof

  • Ad ID
    9849
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    P720 CRM
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1996
  • Mileage
    143000 mi
  • MOT expiry
    Jul 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
