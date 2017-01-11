loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Iver £8,000 8000.00GBP

Iver, Buckinghamshire

£8,000
Michael Walsh
car description

1987 Defender to much extras to list! This vehicle was subject to a four page feature in this magazine 2009 on completion of its build (issue no 129 copy will come with vehicle). Fantastic road and off road presence, I have only used off road a handful of times and there is nothing this vehicle cant do!

Accessories

300TDI Disco Gear Box, Full Cage, Bucket Seats, Cubby box, Snorkel, Jack, straps, winch, rock sliders etc etc

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7671
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    3
  • Transmission
    72
