Land Rover Defender 90

Iver £8,000 8000.00GBP
Iver, Buckinghamshire
1987 Defender to much extras to list! This vehicle was subject to a four page feature in this magazine 2009 on completion of its build (issue no 129 copy will come with vehicle). Fantastic road and off road presence, I have only used off road a handful of times and there is nothing this vehicle cant do!
300TDI Disco Gear Box, Full Cage, Bucket Seats, Cubby box, Snorkel, Jack, straps, winch, rock sliders etc etc
