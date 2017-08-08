Land Rover Defender 90

King's Lynn £8,500 8500.00GBP
King's Lynn, Norfolk
Landrover Defender TD5 Pick Up. 120k 2002 plate HPI clear 2 owners (including me) Service History MOT Sept 2017 (no advisories) A very clean, completely RUST FREE example. Drives very well. Chassis and Bulkhead solid. Fitted with good wheels and tyres. Doors and Floors all solid. In the last 16 months, I've spent thousands on this truck.
*4 General AT 2 Grabber All Terrain Tyres.
*Black Steel Modular Wheels.
*All new Fuel & Air Filters/Plugs &Rotor Filter.
*All new Brake pads.
*Hub Bearings.
*Pressure Regulator.
*New Door Locks.
*Check Straps for doors & Sliders.
*New Rear Box Floor -some wear of Raptor but still in great condition!
*Fully WaxOyled underneath.
*New Radiator.
* New Intercooler.
*New Fan Cowl.
*New Front Bumper.
*New Front Grille.
*New Extra Wide 'Terrafirma' Wheel Arches.
*New o/s Door Assembly.
*New Front Wings.
*New Rear Roof Assembly.
*New Window Rubbers.
*New Rear Screen Frame.
*New Front Light Surrounds.
*Complete New Paint all round.
*Raptored Box Liner and Raptored Roof.
*Raptored Interior Door Cards.
*Interior in good condition (well sealed, includes Central Box Cubby).
Fully serviced in Nov 2016.
This Defender has been well restored with Genuine LandRover parts by 'Hayward Revive' LandRover Specialists.
I have the original Service manual and ALL RECEIPTS from restoration and any mechanical work. All restoration work has ONLY been carried out by LandRover Specialists.
I also have proof that this Defender has been thoroughly valued by a Specialist Insurance company and its engineers and has been valued at £14,000.
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...