Land Rover Defender 90

Accessories

*4 General AT 2 Grabber All Terrain Tyres.



*Black Steel Modular Wheels.



*All new Fuel & Air Filters/Plugs &Rotor Filter.



*All new Brake pads.



*Hub Bearings.



*Pressure Regulator.



*New Door Locks.



*Check Straps for doors & Sliders.



*New Rear Box Floor -some wear of Raptor but still in great condition!



*Fully WaxOyled underneath.



*New Radiator.



* New Intercooler.



*New Fan Cowl.



*New Front Bumper.



*New Front Grille.



*New Extra Wide 'Terrafirma' Wheel Arches.



*New o/s Door Assembly.



*New Front Wings.



*New Rear Roof Assembly.



*New Window Rubbers.



*New Rear Screen Frame.



*New Front Light Surrounds.



*Complete New Paint all round.



*Raptored Box Liner and Raptored Roof.



*Raptored Interior Door Cards.



*Interior in good condition (well sealed, includes Central Box Cubby).





Fully serviced in Nov 2016.





This Defender has been well restored with Genuine LandRover parts by 'Hayward Revive' LandRover Specialists.





I have the original Service manual and ALL RECEIPTS from restoration and any mechanical work. All restoration work has ONLY been carried out by LandRover Specialists.





I also have proof that this Defender has been thoroughly valued by a Specialist Insurance company and its engineers and has been valued at £14,000.





