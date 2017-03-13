Land Rover Defender 90

Macclesfield £12,000 12000.00GBP
Macclesfield, Cheshire
XS model
53 plate 2004,
80,500 miles
Silver
16" alloys with fat off Road Goodyear Wrangler tyres
Heated front screen, heated seats, electric windows, head unit with CD & Bluetooth,
wax oiled 2013
New battery 2016
New fuel filter, new clutch, new flywheel 2016
New fuel pump 2015
Replaced wiper rack cable & wiper wheel 2 boxes 2016
Centrak locking with alarm, imbiliser & spare fob
All receipts for recent work done
MOT'd til 14/01/18,
Part service history,
Newfront bumper from FF off road vehicle equipment
Tinted windows
Full size spare wheel
Tow bar
Carpeted in rear
