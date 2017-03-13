loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Macclesfield £12,000 12000.00GBP

Macclesfield, Cheshire

£12,000
Michelle Fairhurst
car description

XS model
53 plate 2004,
80,500 miles
Silver
16" alloys with fat off Road Goodyear Wrangler tyres
Heated front screen, heated seats, electric windows, head unit with CD & Bluetooth,
wax oiled 2013
New battery 2016
New fuel filter, new clutch, new flywheel 2016
New fuel pump 2015
Replaced wiper rack cable & wiper wheel 2 boxes 2016
Centrak locking with alarm, imbiliser & spare fob
All receipts for recent work done
MOT'd til 14/01/18,
Part service history,
Newfront bumper from FF off road vehicle equipment
Tinted windows
Full size spare wheel
Tow bar
Carpeted in rear

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8910
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2004
  • Mileage
    81000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2004
  • MOT expiry
    Jan 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

