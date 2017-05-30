Land Rover Defender 90

Maidenhead £4,500 4500.00GBP
Maidenhead, Berkshire
Selling my beloved Land Rover Defender. Perfect for fun off road trips and as a utility vehicle
Runs perfectly for an old landy! MOT until January 2018. No advisories Fitted with a Discovery engine. Raised 3". All tyres are good including spare. Comes fitted with underbody protection and rock sliders. Rear seats (black leather look folding bench seats) are included in the sale. Previous owner removed them to stop the puppy from chewing them as they are in very good condition.
Chassis is solid. Exhaust has been replaced.
CD Player Radio. Side exhaust and snorkel air intake
