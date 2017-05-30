loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Maidenhead £4,500 4500.00GBP

Maidenhead, Berkshire

£4,500
John Truswell
Selling my beloved Land Rover Defender. Perfect for fun off road trips and as a utility vehicle

Runs perfectly for an old landy! MOT until January 2018. No advisories Fitted with a Discovery engine. Raised 3". All tyres are good including spare. Comes fitted with underbody protection and rock sliders. Rear seats (black leather look folding bench seats) are included in the sale. Previous owner removed them to stop the puppy from chewing them as they are in very good condition.

Chassis is solid. Exhaust has been replaced.

CD Player Radio. Side exhaust and snorkel air intake

  • Ad ID
    10607
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1991
  • Mileage
    115958 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 1991
  • MOT expiry
    Jan 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
