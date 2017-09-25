loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Malmesbury £18,500

Malmesbury, Wiltshire

£18,500
Defender 90 2.4 Diesel. XS 2007 Model. Metallic Green. Excellent and complete service history. Very original example. Owned and cared for for the last 7 years. Daily use. MOT til April 2018 when next service due. All usual XS features.
a few of the usual bumps and scratches. £18,500.
email garyhowells@me.com for further details.

Heated Seats
Aircon
Radio CD
Full set of BF Goodrich AT's in Jan 2017
Floor and loadspace mats
Towing Pack

  • Ad ID
    24914
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Green
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    78500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2007
  • MOT expiry
    Apr 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.4
  • Transmission
    72
