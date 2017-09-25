Land Rover Defender 90

Malmesbury £18,500 18500.00GBP
Malmesbury, Wiltshire
Defender 90 2.4 Diesel. XS 2007 Model. Metallic Green. Excellent and complete service history. Very original example. Owned and cared for for the last 7 years. Daily use. MOT til April 2018 when next service due. All usual XS features.
a few of the usual bumps and scratches. £18,500.
email garyhowells@me.com for further details.
Heated Seats
Aircon
Radio CD
Full set of BF Goodrich AT's in Jan 2017
Floor and loadspace mats
Towing Pack
