Land Rover Defender 90

car description

We have serviced this car for the past seven years and has a fully stamped Land Rover Service History, mechanically it drives perfect. The car sits on BF Goodrich AT tyres on Boost Alloy wheels and is superb for road use. The paintwork is in good condition for the year and is in non metallic, Sunroof Manual, Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Stereo Radio/Cassette, Tinted Glass. Green, The front nearside wing has some lacquer peeling off which will be rectified after deposit has been secured (we will deduct £250 if you want to have it painted yourself). The interior has been well maintained and features a sports steering wheel, Cobra bucket seats and a radio/CD player. The rear is fitted with inward facing seats and protective checker plated rear door. This gives very clean lines and is also well maintained. The windows are protected by cages along with the front and rear lights, the sump has a Land Rover Sump Guard, Roof Rack with Chrome Wipac Spot Lights. The bumper has daytime running lights for added safety. The next service is due in March 2018 and will come with full 12 months MOT, We include a full HPI CLEAR Report, Full PDI Service and professional valet, with all our vehicles., £7,999 no VAT less