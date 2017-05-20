loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Nuneaton £7,495

Nuneaton, Warwickshire

£7,495
car description

Land Rover Defender 90, Re-vamped 2015, new chassis parts, complete respray to Gun Metal Grey. New chequer plate in bonnet and side strips, new side steps and bare, new rear step and tailgate crossmember. New front grills around headlights and radiator. Rear internal door cards.

Accessories

Standard factory accessories, all working.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10052
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Drivetrain
    Front wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1995
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
