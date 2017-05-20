Nuneaton £7,495 7495.00GBP
Nuneaton, Warwickshire
Land Rover Defender 90, Re-vamped 2015, new chassis parts, complete respray to Gun Metal Grey. New chequer plate in bonnet and side strips, new side steps and bare, new rear step and tailgate crossmember. New front grills around headlights and radiator. Rear internal door cards.
Standard factory accessories, all working.
