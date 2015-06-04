loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Omagh £37,500 37500.00GBP

Omagh, Tyrone

£37,500
Stephen KEE
car description

Defender 90XS TD Station Wagon
First Registered 4/6/15
Santorini Black with Corus Silver Roof
Black Saw Tooth Alloys
Black Front Grill
Private Plate Not Included In Sale Sorry

Accessories

Host Of Factory Options Including-
Roof Rack, Checker Plate, Side steps, Pin and Jaw Adjustable Height Towbar, Black Suede Headcloth, Heated Seats, Aircon, Bluetooth, Rubber Mats, Leather Steering Wheel, LED Roof lights.
Snorkel, Rear Ladder and Step

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15368
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Black
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    14000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2015
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

