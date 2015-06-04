Land Rover Defender 90

Omagh £37,500 37500.00GBP
Omagh, Tyrone
Defender 90XS TD Station Wagon
First Registered 4/6/15
Santorini Black with Corus Silver Roof
Black Saw Tooth Alloys
Black Front Grill
Private Plate Not Included In Sale Sorry
Host Of Factory Options Including-
Roof Rack, Checker Plate, Side steps, Pin and Jaw Adjustable Height Towbar, Black Suede Headcloth, Heated Seats, Aircon, Bluetooth, Rubber Mats, Leather Steering Wheel, LED Roof lights.
Snorkel, Rear Ladder and Step
