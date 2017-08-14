loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Oxfordshire

90 XS, Black Paint, Black Premium Seats, Heated Seats, Alpine Stereo, Bluetooth Phone, Side Steps, Sawtooth Alloys inc spare, Just serviced, Tow Bar.

Tow Bar, Side Steps, Premium Seats

  • Ad ID
    15434
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Black
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    6800 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Transmission
    72
