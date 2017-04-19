Peterhead £35,000 35000.00GBP
Peterhead, Aberdeenshire
Hi selling my Land Rover defender 90 xs
2015 plate
13000 miles
Full service history
One lady owner
Corrus grey with santorini black roof great colour combination
Can deliver
Immaculate specimen of classic
Call 07770821116 for more info and photos
Private plate will be removed prior to sale
Tow bar
Air con
Bluetooth
Side steps
Heated seats 4 of them
Classic red and grey Land Rover leather seats
Tinted rear windows
