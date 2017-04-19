loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Peterhead £35,000 35000.00GBP

Peterhead, Aberdeenshire

£35,000
Nicholas Curran
Hi selling my Land Rover defender 90 xs
2015 plate
13000 miles
Full service history
One lady owner
Corrus grey with santorini black roof great colour combination
Can deliver
Immaculate specimen of classic
Call 07770821116 for more info and photos
Private plate will be removed prior to sale

Tow bar
Air con
Bluetooth
Side steps
Heated seats 4 of them
Classic red and grey Land Rover leather seats
Tinted rear windows

  • Ad ID
    9536
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    Cu60ran
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    13000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2015
  • MOT expiry
    May 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    40+ mpg
