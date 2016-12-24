loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Petersfield £32,490 32490.00GBP

1 Bedford Road
Petersfield, GU32 3LJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£32,490
Premium Seats, Half Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Factory Upgraded Stereo System, 2 Owners From New, Landrover Warranty Until June 2017, Bluetooth Fantastic Spec Which Includes, Landrover Premium Seat Upgrade, Half Leather, Heated Seats, Radio CD MP3 Aux Bluetooth Audio Upgrade, 16'' Boost Alloys, Cold Climate Pack, Heated Front Windscreen, Air Conditioning, Electric Front Windows, Hi Line Cubby Box, Rear Step, Side Runners, Less Bulkhead. 4 seats, Loire Blue Metallic, Superb Car With A Fantastic Spec, Just 2 Owners From New With a Full Landrover Service History, Landrover Warranty Until June 2017

  • Ad ID
    7542
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    11000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2198
