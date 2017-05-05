car description

Full Service History, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Comms Pack, Half Leather, iPod Connectivity, Quick-Clear Screen, Electric Front Windows, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Head Restraints, Air Bag, ABS, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Tow Pack, CD Player, Stereo, 6 - Speed, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Aux Audio Input, Factory Fitted Bulkhead, Front/Rear Mudflaps, Heated Front Windscreen, Rear Lined, Dual Passenger Seat, Half Bulkhead, 16'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history 2014 Land Rover Defender 90 XS 2.2 Tdci 122bhp Commercial 4x4 finished in Fuji White. This 1 owner vehicle has covered 18202 miles and is Supplied with a Full Service History. Specification includes; Air Conditioning, Alcantara Headlining, LED Lights Front and Rear, Xenon Headlamps, Terrafirma Rear Bumper Corners, Factory Tow Pack, Half Leather Interior, CD Player with Bluetooth & iPod Connectivity, Electric Windows, Heated Seats, Heated Windscreen, Remote Central Locking, Upgraded Front Bumper with LED Spots, Alpine Audio Upgrade inc Sub, Rear Drawer System. Various Finance Packages Available. *Free UK Delivery, Multipoint Inspection, Land Rover Warranty until October 2017, HPi Checked, and Fully Valeted. Call on 01730 829080 for more details. *Not in Conjunction with Any other Offer