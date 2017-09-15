loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Richmond £21,995 21995.00GBP

Richmond, North Yorkshire

£21,995
Paul Lyons
Stunning vehicle finished in metallic black. One owner with full service history. The vehicle has had only very light use and is unmarked inside and out. Very competitively priced @ £21995 plus VAT. For further information call Paul on 01748 810882 or 07545 330213. I am located in Richmond North Yorkshire.

  • Ad ID
    17381
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    PE65LCG
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    12308 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2015
  • MOT expiry
    Sep 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.2
  • Transmission
    72
