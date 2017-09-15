Land Rover Defender 90

Richmond £21,995 21995.00GBP
Richmond, North Yorkshire
Stunning vehicle finished in metallic black. One owner with full service history. The vehicle has had only very light use and is unmarked inside and out. Very competitively priced @ £21995 plus VAT. For further information call Paul on 01748 810882 or 07545 330213. I am located in Richmond North Yorkshire.
