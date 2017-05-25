loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 90

Get an Insurance Quote

Rotherham £7,200 7200.00GBP

Rotherham, South Yorkshire

£7,200
Elizabeth Montgomery
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

I have owned this car for four years. Supermarket miles only! Some areas of small cosmetic work need but more than reflected in price.
MANUAL 2500cc. DIESEL. 3 DOOR 4x4. RED. 5 SPEED. 12 MONTHS MOT, 2 SETS OF KEYS, ALARM AND IMMOBILISER, CLOTH SEATS, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, 6 SEATS, RADIO/CD PLAYER. REAR SIDE WINDOWS. DOG GUARD. NICE CONDITION THROUGHOUT. STARTS FIRST TIME EVERY TIME, RELUCTANT SALE.

Accessories

Fitted dog guard included.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10154
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Red
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1997
  • Mileage
    114000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 1997
  • MOT expiry
    May 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    6
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Elizabeth Montgomery
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on