Land Rover Defender 90

Rotherham £7,200 7200.00GBP
Rotherham, South Yorkshire
I have owned this car for four years. Supermarket miles only! Some areas of small cosmetic work need but more than reflected in price.
MANUAL 2500cc. DIESEL. 3 DOOR 4x4. RED. 5 SPEED. 12 MONTHS MOT, 2 SETS OF KEYS, ALARM AND IMMOBILISER, CLOTH SEATS, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, 6 SEATS, RADIO/CD PLAYER. REAR SIDE WINDOWS. DOG GUARD. NICE CONDITION THROUGHOUT. STARTS FIRST TIME EVERY TIME, RELUCTANT SALE.
Fitted dog guard included.
