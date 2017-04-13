Land Rover Defender 90

Rotherham £5,995 5995.00GBP
Rotherham, South Yorkshire
1996 Defender 90 300 Tdi.
96,756 Miles
MOT UNTIL MARCH 2018
New swivel kits, including bearing and new Teflon coated balls.
New wheel bearings all round.
New rear brake pads.
New heavy duty steering arms and ball joints.
LED side lights, indicators
Halogen headlamp conversion
New copper brake pipes
New front prop shaft
New diesel lift pump
New windscreen wiper drive cable
Gearbox/axle oils replaced
Chequer plate wing tops
Fully plumbed in snorkel
Galvanised roof rack and ladder fitted.
Full rubber load space matting
2 bench seats in the back
Seat covers
Ply lined sides in the back
Soundproofing (underlay) in back, under front mats etc..
Tow bar (untested electrics)
Jate towing point fitted
Immobiliser fitted
Chassis is in very good condition, had the bulkhead outriggers patched for MOT so could do with replacing before long.
Bulkhead is in great condition.
New grey steel modular wheels were fitted, may have a few scratches now, they have Cooper Discoverer STT tyres fitted with plenty of tread remaining.
Paintwork/bodywork has some scratches/dents here and there, but does Polish up beautifully.
Clutch has a slight judder when setting off so could probably do with replacing soon, easy to avoid the judder with more revs.
Slight crunch when changing from 1st to 2nd, easy to avoid by letting revs drop between gear changes or double-de-clutch - synchro mesh has gone thats all, no big deal!
Has security devices fitted which will be discussed with buyer only.
Spares included but not fitted:
Brand new cubby box
2 x diff guards
New front door handles/locks (current locks don’t work)
Auxiliary belt tensioner
Handbrake cable
Rocker cover gasket
Oil filter
Haynes manual
Genuine workshop manual
4 x Ring driving lights & fitting kit
A bar (not quite the correct one, but does fit).
Transfer box from a Discovery to improve motorway driving
Front centre seat & seat cover
Plus I’ll throw in whatever gear/axle oil I have left.
The Land Rover is located in Rotherham, South Yorkshire and viewing is welcome. I will accept cash on collection or bank transfer on collection. I am willing to deliver the vehicle for the cost of fuel and a return train ticket home.
Please ask if you want more pictures.
