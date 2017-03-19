loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Rye £28,995 28995.00GBP

2 New Road
Rye, TN31 7LT, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£28,995
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Colour Coded Body, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Tow Pack, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, 2 Keys, Aux point, Black alloy wheels, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, usb, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history

  • Ad ID
    9009
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    43307 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2198
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

