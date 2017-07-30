Land Rover Defender 90

Saffron Walden £10,850 10850.00GBP
Saffron Walden, Essex
Defender 90TD5 with Masai glass sides
New bumper,sound insulation beneath floor covering,new GRP headlining,Masai glass sides
2sets of keys,low milage
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...