Land Rover Defender 90

Saffron Walden £10,850 10850.00GBP

Saffron Walden, Essex

£10,850
Tony Zanella
car description

Defender 90TD5 with Masai glass sides

Accessories

New bumper,sound insulation beneath floor covering,new GRP headlining,Masai glass sides
2sets of keys,low milage

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15228
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2004
  • Mileage
    39850 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

