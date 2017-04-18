Land Rover Defender 90

Salisbury £9,000 9000.00GBP
Salisbury, Wiltshire
Brand New Chassis
Recon Gear box
Recon Steering box
Lots of new parts
Landscape window
7 seats
Safari Roof rack
This is an old car with lots of bits done already. We have had lots of fun in it and doing it up, but now need money for a kitchen extension :(. There are obviously still some parts to do, the seats are torn for example, but these are not necessary or expensive bits and will now be for the next owner to choose.
See above but,
New chassis,
roof rack
7 seats with lap belts
side steps.
Authentic works carried out by Off road Bespoke
