Land Rover Defender 90

Salisbury £9,000 9000.00GBP

Salisbury, Wiltshire

£9,000
Karen McGee
car description

Brand New Chassis
Recon Gear box
Recon Steering box
Lots of new parts
Landscape window
7 seats
Safari Roof rack
This is an old car with lots of bits done already. We have had lots of fun in it and doing it up, but now need money for a kitchen extension :(. There are obviously still some parts to do, the seats are torn for example, but these are not necessary or expensive bits and will now be for the next owner to choose.

Accessories



See above but,
New chassis,
roof rack
7 seats with lap belts
side steps.
Authentic works carried out by Off road Bespoke




Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9528
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1996
  • Mileage
    170000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 1996
  • MOT expiry
    Feb 2018
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    73
Karen McGee
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

