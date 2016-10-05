Land Rover Defender 90

Skipton £13,000 13000.00GBP
Otley Road Garage
Skipton, BD23 1EY, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Cloth Upholstery, Heated Seats, Head Restraints, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Electric Front Windows, CD Player, Radio, No VAT, 4x4 Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Alpine Windows, Tow Bar, Next MOT due 03/07/2017, Last serviced on 05/10/2016, Full service history, Cloth interior, Four wheel-drive, Tinted Glass, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Alarm, Stereo Radio/Cassette, CD Player, Alloy wheels, Heated seats, Immobiliser, Power steering, Remote central locking. 3 seats, Black, Peter Watson Ltd is a family run Business and has been established in Skipton for over 50 Years
