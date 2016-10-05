loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Skipton £13,000 13000.00GBP

Otley Road Garage
Skipton, BD23 1EY, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£13,000
car description

Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Cloth Upholstery, Heated Seats, Head Restraints, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Electric Front Windows, CD Player, Radio, No VAT, 4x4 Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Alpine Windows, Tow Bar, Next MOT due 03/07/2017, Last serviced on 05/10/2016, Full service history, Cloth interior, Four wheel-drive, Tinted Glass, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Alarm, Stereo Radio/Cassette, CD Player, Alloy wheels, Heated seats, Immobiliser, Power steering, Remote central locking. 3 seats, Black, Peter Watson Ltd is a family run Business and has been established in Skipton for over 50 Years

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7709
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2495
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

