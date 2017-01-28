Land Rover Defender 90

Southampton £5,600 5600.00GBP
Southampton, Hampshire
Here we have an original diesel Land Rover in good condition, not interfered with not been off road but has good off road tyres. vehicle currently used for dog walking long MOT and currently taxed.
No known faults! Gearbox smooth, everything works as it should run's quite and smooth. This is a must be seen Landy.
All usual Land Rover stuff plus radio and tow bar
