Land Rover Defender 90

Southampton £5,600 5600.00GBP

Southampton, Hampshire

£5,600
Barry Wateridge
car description

Here we have an original diesel Land Rover in good condition, not interfered with not been off road but has good off road tyres. vehicle currently used for dog walking long MOT and currently taxed.
No known faults! Gearbox smooth, everything works as it should run's quite and smooth. This is a must be seen Landy.

Accessories

All usual Land Rover stuff plus radio and tow bar

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8110
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1992
  • Mileage
    137000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 1992
  • MOT expiry
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    3
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
