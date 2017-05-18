Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £16,995 16995.00GBP
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, CD Player, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history County Pack Hard Top with body colour roof and wheel arches, remote central locking, electric windows, alloy wheels, cloth seats. Price is £16,995 + £3,399 VAT = £20,394.00 total. * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon-Sat only *
