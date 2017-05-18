loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 90

Get an Insurance Quote

Staplehurst £16,995 16995.00GBP

Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£16,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, CD Player, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history County Pack Hard Top with body colour roof and wheel arches, remote central locking, electric windows, alloy wheels, cloth seats. Price is &pound;16,995 + &pound;3,399 VAT = &pound;20,394.00 total. * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, CD Player, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10012
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2198
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on