Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £14,995 14995.00GBP

Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£14,995
car description

Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history No VAT. Also available with ADV 18'' wheels + grille kit etc etc at extra cost as in last photo, please see our other advert for full details. * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10191
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2495
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

