Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £14,995 14995.00GBP
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history No VAT. Also available with ADV 18'' wheels + grille kit etc etc at extra cost as in last photo, please see our other advert for full details. * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon-Sat only *
Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...