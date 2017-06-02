Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £19,995 19995.00GBP
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, ABS, Side Steps, Quick-Clear Screen, Power Steering, Traction Control, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Tow Pack, Electric Front Windows, CD Player, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *
