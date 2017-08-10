loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £21,995 21995.00GBP

Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£21,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, CD Player, Side Steps, ABS, Traction Control, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Tow Pack, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full main dealer service history * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15376
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    76000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2402
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

