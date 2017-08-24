loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 90

Get an Insurance Quote

Staplehurst £19,995 19995.00GBP

Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£19,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Half Leather, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Quick-Clear Screen, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Tow Pack, CD Player, Remote Alarm, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Half Leather, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Quick-Clear Screen, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Side Steps, Tow Pack, CD Player, Remote Alarm, Electric Windows, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15540
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    93000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2402
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on