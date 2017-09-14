loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £10,495 10495.00GBP

Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£10,495
car description

7 Seater, Tow Pack, Metallic Paintwork, Sunroof, Remote Alarm, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15875
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    162000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2495
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

