Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £23,495 23495.00GBP
Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Steps, ABS, Traction Control, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/wipe, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history Newly fitted with 4x ADV 18'' Black alloy wheels with BF Goodrich All Terrain tyres. 'Best of British' front grille kit, Crystal headlamps with Xenon bulbs, 8 piece LED light kit and Day Running Light bumper. We also have this vehicle advertised on our website in standard spec. * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon- Sat only *
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Steps, ABS, Traction Control, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/wipe, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
PRICE: £228 MOBILE BENC...
PRICE: £19.99LAND ROVER WALLETF...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
The Christmas countdown is underway and th...
Like a lot of people who are new to owning...
"We used to spend our holidays caravanning...