loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 90

Get an Insurance Quote

Staplehurst £23,495 23495.00GBP

Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£23,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Steps, ABS, Traction Control, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/wipe, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history Newly fitted with 4x ADV 18'' Black alloy wheels with BF Goodrich All Terrain tyres. 'Best of British' front grille kit, Crystal headlamps with Xenon bulbs, 8 piece LED light kit and Day Running Light bumper. We also have this vehicle advertised on our website in standard spec. * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon- Sat only *

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Steps, ABS, Traction Control, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/wipe, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7512
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2401
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on