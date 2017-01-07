loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £7,995 7995.00GBP

Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£7,995
Power Steering, 4x4, Service history Genuine ex-military Land Rover retro fitted with 200 Tdi engine and power steering. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Power Steering, 4x4, Service history

  • Ad ID
    7637
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    88000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2495
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

