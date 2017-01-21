loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £16,495 16495.00GBP

Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£16,495
car description

Power Steering, ABS, Traction Control, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Metallic Paintwork, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Remote Alarm, Electric Front Windows, CD Player, Alloy wheels, Full service history 6 seats * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7772
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    67000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2495
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

