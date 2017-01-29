loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 90

Get an Insurance Quote

Staplehurst £17,995 17995.00GBP

Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£17,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Air Conditioning, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Cloth Upholstery, Heated Seats, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Quick-Clear Screen, Power Steering, Electric Windows, CD Player, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full main dealer service history One owner, privately used, 36,000 miles Full Land Rover Service History, Air-conditioning, winter pack, no vat * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Cloth Upholstery, Heated Seats, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Quick-Clear Screen, Power Steering, Electric Windows, CD Player, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full main dealer service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8117
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    36000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2402
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on