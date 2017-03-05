loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £14,995

Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£14,995
car description

Power Steering, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Immobiliser, Sunroof, 7 Seater, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history Only 54,000 miles with 26 entries in the service book. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8768
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    54000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2495
Land Rover Defender 90

