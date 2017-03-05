Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £14,995 14995.00GBP
Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Power Steering, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Immobiliser, Sunroof, 7 Seater, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history Only 54,000 miles with 26 entries in the service book. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *
