Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £15,695 15695.00GBP
Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Power Steering, Electric Windows, CD Player, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Remote Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *
