Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £15,995 15995.00GBP
Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Power Steering, Side Steps, 4x4 Just rebuilt onto a new galvanised chassis, bodywork all refurbished and fitted with new bar set, sand mohair hood with zip sides and retrimmed half leather seats. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *
Power Steering, Side Steps, 4x4
