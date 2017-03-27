loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £8,495 8495.00GBP

Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

Power Steering, Tow Pack, 4x4, Service history 300 TDi, 1 lady owner, lots of service history. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Power Steering, Tow Pack, 4x4, Service history

  • Ad ID
    9150
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    176000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2495
