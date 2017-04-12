Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £13,995 13995.00GBP
Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Half Leather, Power Steering, Alloy wheels, 4x4 Factory built Foers Engineering Ibex SIII Left Hand Drive. Land Rover 300 TDi engine and all Land Rover running gear ie; axles, brakes, suspension, steering etc. Please call for full details on this rare vehicle. Black mohair hood with side windows and zip up sides. 4 seater. * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon-Sat only *
