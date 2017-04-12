loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £13,995 13995.00GBP

Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£13,995
Half Leather, Power Steering, Alloy wheels, 4x4 Factory built Foers Engineering Ibex SIII Left Hand Drive. Land Rover 300 TDi engine and all Land Rover running gear ie; axles, brakes, suspension, steering etc. Please call for full details on this rare vehicle. Black mohair hood with side windows and zip up sides. 4 seater. * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon-Sat only *

Half Leather, Power Steering, Alloy wheels, 4x4

  • Ad ID
    9420
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    49000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2495
