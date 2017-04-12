Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £14,995 14995.00GBP
Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Electric Windows, Power Steering, Cloth Upholstery, Metallic Paintwork, Tow Pack, Remote Alarm, Side Steps, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/wipe, Alloy wheels, Full service history County Pack Hard Top. No VAT. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *
