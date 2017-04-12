loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Defender 90

Get an Insurance Quote

Staplehurst £14,995 14995.00GBP

Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£14,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Electric Windows, Power Steering, Cloth Upholstery, Metallic Paintwork, Tow Pack, Remote Alarm, Side Steps, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/wipe, Alloy wheels, Full service history County Pack Hard Top. No VAT. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Electric Windows, Power Steering, Cloth Upholstery, Metallic Paintwork, Tow Pack, Remote Alarm, Side Steps, Remote Central Locking, Rear Wash/wipe, Alloy wheels, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9422
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2495
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on