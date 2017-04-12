Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £17,995 17995.00GBP
Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Power Steering, Side Steps, 4x4 Just rebuilt onto a new galvanised chassis, bodywork all refurbished and fitted with new bar set, sand mohair hood with zip sides and retrimmed half leather seats. Price includes VAT * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *
Power Steering, Side Steps, 4x4
