Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £13,995 13995.00GBP
Iden Park Garage
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
CD Player, Metallic Paintwork, Sunroof, Power Steering, Side Steps, Tow Pack, Remote Alarm, Rear Wash/wipe, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history Recent new wheels and tyres. Upgraded steering wheel. TMD Tune. * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon-Sat only *
CD Player, Metallic Paintwork, Sunroof, Power Steering, Side Steps, Tow Pack, Remote Alarm, Rear Wash/wipe, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...