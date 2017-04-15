Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £25,995 25995.00GBP
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Quick-Clear Screen, ABS, Traction Control, Power Steering, Parking Camera, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history Fitted with Premium Front Seats, TMD Tune and upgrade intercooler. LED lamp kit. Upgraded brakes. Clifford perimeter Alarm, Deadlocks, reverse camera. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *
