Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £25,995 25995.00GBP

Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£25,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Quick-Clear Screen, ABS, Traction Control, Power Steering, Parking Camera, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history Fitted with Premium Front Seats, TMD Tune and upgrade intercooler. LED lamp kit. Upgraded brakes. Clifford perimeter Alarm, Deadlocks, reverse camera. * Viewing available 9am-5pm Mon-Sat only *

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9502
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    32000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2198
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

