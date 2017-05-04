loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £19,995 19995.00GBP

Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom

£19,995
Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Quick-Clear Screen, Traction Control, ABS, Power Steering, CD Player, Tow Pack, Side Steps, Rear Wash/wipe, Metallic Paintwork, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon - Sat only *

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9772
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Mileage
    54000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2402
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

