Land Rover Defender 90

Staplehurst £14,995 14995.00GBP
Diesel Centre
Staplehurst, TN12 0EJ, Kent
United Kingdom
Power Steering, 4x4 Increasingly rare and very desirable 30 year old classic Land Rover County. Superb quality renovation, body off, chassis shot blasted to clean solid metal and professionally painted. Bodywork stripped, all glass removed, doors reskinned, quality repaint, original style decals. This County will grace any driveway and would be an excellent long term keeper. * Viewing available 9am - 5pm Mon-Sat only *
