Land Rover Defender 90

Stevenage £5,000 5000.00GBP

Stevenage, Hertfordshire

£5,000
Ross Goddard
car description

Discovery 200 tdi engine has done about 90k. Disco radiator with twin Ford fans on a switch. poly bushed all round, 2 inch lift kit. Noise reduction flooring, CD player with 6 speakers & amplifier, smart car leather seats, all gears go in smooth with no crunches, diff lock high/low works, snorkel with breathers, 2 side facing rear seats, in september had gearbox, transfer box & axle oils replaced, was at the peterborough land rover show last year & made it up the steep hill on off road course when most couldn't. Only selling because i do not use it much anymore. In hertfordshire

Accessories

insa turbo tyres

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9747
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Defender > Land Rover Defender 90
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    f609gwe
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    pre 1900
  • Mileage
    151000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 1989
  • MOT expiry
    Dec 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    6
  • Engine Size
    2.5
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Ross Goddard
Land Rover Defender 90 for sale

