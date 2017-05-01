Land Rover Defender 90

Stevenage £5,000 5000.00GBP
Stevenage, Hertfordshire
Discovery 200 tdi engine has done about 90k. Disco radiator with twin Ford fans on a switch. poly bushed all round, 2 inch lift kit. Noise reduction flooring, CD player with 6 speakers & amplifier, smart car leather seats, all gears go in smooth with no crunches, diff lock high/low works, snorkel with breathers, 2 side facing rear seats, in september had gearbox, transfer box & axle oils replaced, was at the peterborough land rover show last year & made it up the steep hill on off road course when most couldn't. Only selling because i do not use it much anymore. In hertfordshire
insa turbo tyres
