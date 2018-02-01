Strabane £23,000 23000.00GBP
Strabane, Tyrone
Unique Opportunity to Purchase a 2003 Defender 90 with a GENUINE 4338 MILES!!! - FROM NEW
1 Owner from New
MOT'd to 01.2.2018
Vehicle currently SORN
Full Service History
Recently valeted
Recently undersealed
Wheels and drivers door cosmetically professionally resprayed
Private plate not part of sale
Vehicle is based in N Ireland
This 2003 Land Rover Defender 90 with the TD5 Engine and a genuine 4338 miles - can only be described as new!
